Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Baltic def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Canton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-3, 25-9, 25-12

Deubrook def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11

Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14

Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Sully Buttes def. North Central Co-Op, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Tea Area def. Vermillion, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-6, 25-6, 25-16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lakota Tech vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

