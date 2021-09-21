Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Canton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16
Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-3, 25-9, 25-12
Deubrook def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11
Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24
Madison def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-13, 25-14
Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22
Sully Buttes def. North Central Co-Op, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13
Tea Area def. Vermillion, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18
Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-6, 25-6, 25-16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lakota Tech vs. Crazy Horse, ppd.
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
