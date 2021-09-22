Velasquez expected to start as San Diego hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (98-53, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-74, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Kazmir (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Vince Velasquez (3-7, 6.09 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +105, Giants -125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Padres Wednesday.

The Padres are 44-32 in home games in 2020. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .362.

The Giants are 49-27 in road games. San Francisco has slugged .443 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a mark of .520.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Tony Watson secured his sixth victory and Tommy La Stella went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Mark Melancon took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 95 RBIs and is batting .277.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 25 home runs and is slugging .500.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .256 batting average, 6.61 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Giants: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring).