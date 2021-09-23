Reds manager Bell agrees to 2-year extension

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

The Cincinnati Reds and manager David Bell announced a two-year extension through of his contract through 2023.

Bell, 49, agreed in October 2018 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2022. The Reds are 76-74 this season, third in the NL Central, and 184-190 under Bell.

"I think we’ve talked about this all year,” general manager Nick Krall said after Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh was rained out. “He’s done a great job with the team we have right now, and it was natural to have him leading us forward. We got to the playoffs last year, and we’ve had a great run this year, and we still have a chance. He knows how to run a clubhouse, and he knows how to run a dugout.”

Cincinnati was swept by Cincinnati 2-0 in the first round of last years expanded playoffs.

Gus Bell, the manager's grandfather, and Buddy Bell, the manager's father, both played for the Reds.

“It’s an incredible honor to be in this organization and work for this organization and to be in this position and work with this group of coaches and Nick and his staff and loving every opportunity to be with these players,” Bell said. “I’m just thankful to be able to just continue all the work we’ve done together. There’s been a lot of progress in this organization, and I’m fortunate to be part of that team.

“The only focus I have right now is finishing this season strong and accomplishing what we set out to do at the beginning of the year. It would be nice to be able to continue that and striving for that success and much success for years to come.”

Cincinnati's coaching staff also is expected to return.