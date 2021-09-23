Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Liberty 60, Broadmoor 0

Oak Grove 42, Delta Charter 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

