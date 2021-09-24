Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Assumption, Davenport 41, Central Clinton, DeWitt 10
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Dubuque, Senior 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
