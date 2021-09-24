Harper rallies Alcorn State past UAPB 39-38

Felix Harper threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Alcorn State rallied to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 39-38 in the Southwest Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.

Niko Duffey, who had 137 yards on 22 carries, scored his second touchdown put the Braves (2-2) up 39-38 with 3:01 to play. The Golden Lions got the ball to midfield before turning the ball over on downs with 38 seconds left.

Harper finished 16 of 31 for 368 yards.

Sklyer Perry went 23 of 38 for 316 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Lions (1-2), who led 26-7 at halftime.

Arkansas-Pine Bluffs had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown by Zion Farmer in the first quarter and Tyquan Fleming returned a blocked punt 13 yards for a score.