Warwickshire wins English County Championship

Warwickshire won the English County Championship for the first time since 2012 in ruthless fashion on Friday.

The county from central England beat Lancashire to the title on the final day of the season by defeating Somerset.

Lancashire's players were watching on nervously from their Old Trafford ground after edging a nail-biter against Hampshire on Thursday to give themselves a chance.

But Warwickshire sealed the title when Liam Norwell dismissed Jack Brooks just before 4:30 p.m. local time to seal a 118-run win.

Captain Will Rhodes made a competitive declaration after little more than an hour’s play in order to give his team 79 overs to take all 10 wickets, inviting Somerset to chase down 273 at a required-rate of 3.45.

The visitors were dismissed for 154 in 52 overs.