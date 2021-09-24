Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asbury Park 28, Jackson Liberty 3

Becton 31, North Arlington 0

Belleville 51, Newark East Side 8

Bergen Catholic 17, Don Bosco Prep 0

Bernards 52, North Plainfield 14

Boonton 35, North Warren 20

Bordentown 26, Maple Shade 14

Brearley 36, Middlesex 13

Caldwell 42, Parsippany 13

Camden Catholic 48, Audubon 6

Central Regional 41, Raritan 17

Clearview Regional 17, Hammonton 7

Clifton 41, Passaic 14

Cranford 49, Iselin Kennedy 20

Cresskill 30, Secaucus 20

Delaware Valley Regional 40, Governor Livingston 7

Delsea 42, Deptford 7

East Brunswick 43, J.P. Stevens 0

East Orange 21, West Orange 14

Egg Harbor 21, Absegami 13

Elmwood Park 28, Emerson 6

Fort Lee 22, Pascack Hills 15

Freehold 35, Toms River East 7

Glen Rock 14, Pompton Lakes 10

Hackensack 20, Old Tappan 3

Haddon Heights 34, Cinnaminson 0

Hawthorne 48, New Milford 6

High Point 21, Hackettstown 13

Highland Park 27, Belvidere 6

Holy Spirit 58, Pleasantville 0

Immaculata 20, Weequahic 14

Indian Hills 21, Dover 13

Jonathan Dayton 47, Dunellen 14

Keansburg 27, Point Pleasant Beach 15

Keyport 17, Pinelands Regional 14

Lenape Valley 22, Sussex Tech 19

Lincoln 24, Hoboken 13

Lindenwold 22, Gloucester Catholic 20

Lower Cape May Regional 7, Clayton 0

Lyndhurst 42, Garfield 14

Matawan 13, Neptune 6

Middle Township 50, Cumberland Regional 19

Middletown North 42, Howell 7

Middletown South 13, Manalapan 7, OT

Mount Olive 13, Wayne Valley 7

New Egypt 27, Wood-Ridge 0

New Providence 40, Bound Brook 8

Newton 35, Jefferson 12

North Bergen 43, Union City 0

North Brunswick 21, New Brunswick 14

Northern Burlington 17, Steinert 0

Nutley 41, Millburn 0

Ocean City 38, Seneca 0

Old Bridge 48, Monroe 28

Paramus 28, Mahwah 14

Park Ridge 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Pascack Valley 27, Bergenfield 14

Passaic Tech 35, Paterson Kennedy 0

Penns Grove 48, Buena Regional 20

Pennsauken 38, Moorestown 7

Pennsville Memorial 33, Schalick 6

Phillipsburg 44, Franklin 0

Pitman 50, Riverside 0

Point Pleasant Boro 48, Manchester 14

Rahway 34, Carteret 13

Ramapo 42, Lakeland 14

Ramsey 41, West Milford 35

Randolph 48, Mendham 14

Red Bank Regional 28, Ocean Township 6

Ridge 49, Hunterdon Central 20

Ridgefield Park 51, Teaneck 14

Ridgewood 13, Wayne Hills 7

River Dell 33, Demarest 13

Roxbury 28, Livingston 13

Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Lacey 6

Rutherford 21, Waldwick 14

Sayreville 17, Edison 7

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 13, Warren Hills 0

Shawnee 49, Vineland 13

Shore Regional 14, Barnegat 7

South Brunswick 24, Perth Amboy 12

South Hunterdon 43, Manville 14

Southern 28, Holmdel 7

Sparta 42, Parsippany Hills 28

St. Augustine 31, Millville 17

St. John Vianney 46, Toms River South 7

St. Joseph-Hammonton 45, Eastern 2

St. Joseph-Metuchen 31, Piscataway 7

St. Peter's Prep 10, DePaul Catholic 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Johnson 0

Timber Creek 20, Highland 14

Triton 21, Bridgeton 13

Union 34, Elizabeth 0

Vernon 34, Kittatinny 13

Verona 28, Morris Catholic 26

Wall 36, Toms River North 0

Wallington 35, Butler 0

Washington Township 21, Cherokee 14, OT

West Deptford 39, Collingswood 2

West Essex 34, Orange 0

West Morris 40, Morristown 7

Westwood 34, Passaic Valley 0

Whippany Park 42, Kinnelon 14

Wildwood 60, Gloucester City 22

Williamstown 27, Lenape 7

Willingboro 18, Haddonfield 10

Winslow 22, Camden 20, 2OT

Woodbridge 8, North Hunterdon 7

Woodstown 36, Gateway 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

Manu Ginobili back with Spurs, hired as a special adviser

September 24, 2021 7:33 PM
