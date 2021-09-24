Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Asbury Park 28, Jackson Liberty 3
Becton 31, North Arlington 0
Belleville 51, Newark East Side 8
Bergen Catholic 17, Don Bosco Prep 0
Bernards 52, North Plainfield 14
Boonton 35, North Warren 20
Bordentown 26, Maple Shade 14
Brearley 36, Middlesex 13
Caldwell 42, Parsippany 13
Camden Catholic 48, Audubon 6
Central Regional 41, Raritan 17
Clearview Regional 17, Hammonton 7
Clifton 41, Passaic 14
Cranford 49, Iselin Kennedy 20
Cresskill 30, Secaucus 20
Delaware Valley Regional 40, Governor Livingston 7
Delsea 42, Deptford 7
East Brunswick 43, J.P. Stevens 0
East Orange 21, West Orange 14
Egg Harbor 21, Absegami 13
Elmwood Park 28, Emerson 6
Fort Lee 22, Pascack Hills 15
Freehold 35, Toms River East 7
Glen Rock 14, Pompton Lakes 10
Hackensack 20, Old Tappan 3
Haddon Heights 34, Cinnaminson 0
Hawthorne 48, New Milford 6
High Point 21, Hackettstown 13
Highland Park 27, Belvidere 6
Holy Spirit 58, Pleasantville 0
Immaculata 20, Weequahic 14
Indian Hills 21, Dover 13
Jonathan Dayton 47, Dunellen 14
Keansburg 27, Point Pleasant Beach 15
Keyport 17, Pinelands Regional 14
Lenape Valley 22, Sussex Tech 19
Lincoln 24, Hoboken 13
Lindenwold 22, Gloucester Catholic 20
Lower Cape May Regional 7, Clayton 0
Lyndhurst 42, Garfield 14
Matawan 13, Neptune 6
Middle Township 50, Cumberland Regional 19
Middletown North 42, Howell 7
Middletown South 13, Manalapan 7, OT
Mount Olive 13, Wayne Valley 7
New Egypt 27, Wood-Ridge 0
New Providence 40, Bound Brook 8
Newton 35, Jefferson 12
North Bergen 43, Union City 0
North Brunswick 21, New Brunswick 14
Northern Burlington 17, Steinert 0
Nutley 41, Millburn 0
Ocean City 38, Seneca 0
Old Bridge 48, Monroe 28
Paramus 28, Mahwah 14
Park Ridge 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7
Pascack Valley 27, Bergenfield 14
Passaic Tech 35, Paterson Kennedy 0
Penns Grove 48, Buena Regional 20
Pennsauken 38, Moorestown 7
Pennsville Memorial 33, Schalick 6
Phillipsburg 44, Franklin 0
Pitman 50, Riverside 0
Point Pleasant Boro 48, Manchester 14
Rahway 34, Carteret 13
Ramapo 42, Lakeland 14
Ramsey 41, West Milford 35
Randolph 48, Mendham 14
Red Bank Regional 28, Ocean Township 6
Ridge 49, Hunterdon Central 20
Ridgefield Park 51, Teaneck 14
Ridgewood 13, Wayne Hills 7
River Dell 33, Demarest 13
Roxbury 28, Livingston 13
Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Lacey 6
Rutherford 21, Waldwick 14
Sayreville 17, Edison 7
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 13, Warren Hills 0
Shawnee 49, Vineland 13
Shore Regional 14, Barnegat 7
South Brunswick 24, Perth Amboy 12
South Hunterdon 43, Manville 14
Southern 28, Holmdel 7
Sparta 42, Parsippany Hills 28
St. Augustine 31, Millville 17
St. John Vianney 46, Toms River South 7
St. Joseph-Hammonton 45, Eastern 2
St. Joseph-Metuchen 31, Piscataway 7
St. Peter's Prep 10, DePaul Catholic 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Johnson 0
Timber Creek 20, Highland 14
Triton 21, Bridgeton 13
Union 34, Elizabeth 0
Vernon 34, Kittatinny 13
Verona 28, Morris Catholic 26
Wall 36, Toms River North 0
Wallington 35, Butler 0
Washington Township 21, Cherokee 14, OT
West Deptford 39, Collingswood 2
West Essex 34, Orange 0
West Morris 40, Morristown 7
Westwood 34, Passaic Valley 0
Whippany Park 42, Kinnelon 14
Wildwood 60, Gloucester City 22
Williamstown 27, Lenape 7
Willingboro 18, Haddonfield 10
Winslow 22, Camden 20, 2OT
Woodbridge 8, North Hunterdon 7
Woodstown 36, Gateway 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
