Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Berkeley Springs 31, Tucker County 28

Bridgeport 35, Robert C. Byrd 17

Cabell Midland 45, Parkersburg 6

Clay-Battelle 36, Tygarts Valley 30

Doddridge County 29, Ritchie County 26, 2OT

Gilmer County 39, South Harrison 20

Grafton 41, Liberty Harrison 34

Herbert Hoover 70, Sissonville 0

Huntington 30, Capital 7

Hurricane 54, St. Albans 8

Jefferson 56, North Hagerstown, Md. 13

Keyser 50, Hampshire 14

Martinsburg 54, Hedgesville 6

Moorefield 41, Petersburg 0

Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8

Northern Garrett, Md. 28, Frankfort 6

Oak Hill 47, Ripley 26

Paden City 42, Hundred 0

Parkersburg South 28, John Marshall 25

Philip Barbour 49, Elkins 20

Poca 22, Mingo Central 13

Pocahontas County 28, Richwood 0

Point Pleasant 48, Lincoln County 20

Scott 26, Chapmanville 23

Sherman 26, Ravenswood 20

Spring Valley 53, South Charleston 8

St. Marys 48, Calhoun County 0

Steubenville, Ohio 26, Linsly 17

Trinity 30, Racine Southern, Ohio 0

Tug Valley 43, Hurley, Va. 8

Tyler Consolidated 38, Wirt County 0

University 35, Fairmont Senior 6

Valley Wetzel 38, Beallsville, Ohio 16

Washington 21, Park View-Sterling, Va. 12

Wayne 28, Nitro 14

Wheeling Central 49, Man 21

Winfield 41, Logan 20

Woodrow Wilson 28, Morgantown 27, OT

Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 43, Magnolia 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield vs. Richlands, Va., ppd.

Covington, Va. vs. James Monroe, ccd.

East Fairmont vs. Preston, ppd.

Pendleton County vs. Oakland Southern, Md., ccd.

PikeView vs. Shady Spring, ppd.

Princeton vs. Lord Botetourt, Va., ppd.

Summers County vs. Midland Trail, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

