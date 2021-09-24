Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bow 29, Souhegan 26
Hanover 41, John Stark 8
Keene 21, Windham 14
Laconia 34, Winnisquam 0
Londonderry 21, Pinkerton 10
Monadnock 45, Interlakes-Moultonborough 0
Nashua South 43, Nashua North 42
Newport 35, Fall Mountain 0
Raymond 15, Mascoma Valley 3
Trinity 14, Campbell 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alvirne vs. Salem, ppd.
Manchester Central vs. Manchester Memorial, ppd.
