Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archie 28, St. Joseph Le Blond 24

Ash Grove 39, Miller 6

Aurora 58, Springfield Catholic 6

Ava 45, Salem 6

Blair Oaks 53, Versailles 17

Boonville 32, California 8

Bowling Green 28, Mark Twain 14

Carthage 42, Branson 14

Central (Park Hills) 64, Potosi 7

Central (Springfield) 27, Sarcoxie 8

Centralia 20, Clark County 0

Christian Brothers College 59, St. Louis University 27

Cole Camp 14, Wellington-Napoleon 9

East Buchanan 21, West Platte 20

Excelsior Springs 35, Harrisonville 26

Fort Osage 31, Belton 3

Grain Valley 14, Kearney 7

Hallsville 28, Osage 0

Hannibal 48, Mexico 21

Hayti 72, Chaffee 6

Highland 24, South Shelby 8

Holden 22, Lexington 8

Jackson 50, Sikeston 7

Jasper 34, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 6

Jefferson (Festus) 61, Bayless 20

Joplin 56, Willard 7

KC East Christian, Kan. 24, Schuyler County 20, 4OT

Kennett 45, East Prairie 6

Knob Noster 44, Carrollton 6

Lamar 35, Cassville 3

Lebanon 31, Glendale 28

Liberty (Mountain View) 50, Willow Springs 7

Lockwood/Golden City 59, Greenfield 0

Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0

Marceline 46, Paris 8

Marquette 42, Pattonville 7

Marshfield 28, East Newton 14

McDonald County 35, Seneca 7

Missouri Military Academy 12, Confluence Academy 0

Mountain Grove 49, Cabool 6

Nevada 54, Monett 14

North County 50, Agape Boarding 14

North Shelby 52, Knox County 14

Penney 33, Lathrop 7

Pierce City 55, Clever 20

Republic 48, Ozark 28

Rockwood Summit 34, Parkway North 7

Rolla 35, Parkview 8

Savannah 27, Benton 0

Scotland County 52, Salisbury 14

St. Pius X (Festus) 36, Herculaneum 8

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Chillicothe 0

Thayer 40, Houston 14

Union 35, St. Clair 0

Warsaw 37, Adrian 13

Washington 44, Ft. Zumwalt South 36

Waynesville 45, Hillcrest 26

West Plains 40, Kickapoo 10

Windsor (Imperial) 24, DeSoto 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

