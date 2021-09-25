Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Caravel Academy 30, Red Lion Christian Academy 6

Charter School of Wilmington 42, John Dickinson 0

Lake Forest 40, Delcastle Tech 8

Middletown 49, Appoquinimink 13

Seaford 34, Polytech 18

St. Georges Tech 21, Salesianum 14

St. Mark's 34, Newark 6

Woodbridge 27, Sussex Technical 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brandywine vs. Indian River, ccd.

Milford vs. Delmar, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

