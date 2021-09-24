Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlington 27, Stanwood 6
Bainbridge 48, Sequim 10
Bellarmine Prep 35, Bethel 9
Black Hills 51, Centralia 8
Blanchet 27, Ingraham 7
Clarkston 41, Pullman 20
Colfax 26, Asotin 14
Columbia River 16, Woodland 7
Coupeville 51, La Conner 0
Davis 21, East Valley (Yakima) 6
Eastlake 17, Woodinville 7
Eastside Catholic 35, Seattle Prep 13
Eatonville 35, La Center 13
Edmonds-Woodway 48, Lynnwood 7
Elma 66, King's Way Christian School 23
Evergreen (Vancouver) 27, Battle Ground 18
Freeman 38, Colville 0
Friday Harbor 39, Seton Catholic 32
Gonzaga Prep 56, Mead 21
Hanford 28, Southridge 27
Hockinson 65, R.A. Long 13
Interlake 24, Renton 21
Juanita 42, Newport-Bellevue 7
Kalama 44, Adna 0
Kelso 33, Prairie 8
Kennewick 41, Pasco 0
Lake Stevens 49, Archbishop Murphy 14
Lake Washington 49, Bellevue 7
Lakes 52, Bonney Lake 7
Lakewood 14, Squalicum 13
Lincoln 42, Chief Sealth 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 14
Lindbergh 21, Sammamish 9
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 42, Sherman/Condon Co-op, Ore. 20
Lynden 38, Burlington-Edison 35
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Glacier Peak 14
Mercer Island 38, Stadium 6
Meridian 26, Bellingham 14
Montesano 38, Castle Rock 22
Mountain View 49, Heritage 20
Mt. Rainier 20, Decatur 0
North Central 52, Rogers (Spokane) 21
North Kitsap 56, Port Angeles 0
Oak Harbor 35, Marysville-Getchell 28
Odessa 52, Inchelium 14
Okanogan 49, Cashmere 15
Olympic 35, Bremerton 14
Peninsula 35, Timberline 33
Pomeroy 74, Tekoa/Rosalia 0
Prosser 21, Grandview 3
Redmond 21, Issaquah 8
Ridgefield 42, Hudson's Bay 7
Riverside 18, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 12
Sedro-Woolley 42, Sehome 21
Shelton 37, Rochester 14
Steilacoom 21, Orting 20
Stevenson 24, Toutle Lake 12
Sunnyside Christian 66, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 13
Tenino 20, Onalaska 14
Toledo 44, Wahkiakum 17
Toppenish 21, Quincy 13
Tumwater 34, W. F. West 0
West Linn, Ore. 24, Camas 14
West Valley (Spokane) 17, Cheney 0
Yelm 50, River Ridge 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
South Whidbey vs. Blaine, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
