Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Minnehaha Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Watertown-Mayer def. Belle Plaine
Apple Valley Invite=
Marshall def. Lakeville North
Consolation=
Northfield def. Moorhead
Semifinal=
Eden Prairie def. Shakopee
Wayzata def. Eagan
Sibley East Invite=
Pool B=
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. G-F-W, 25-12, 25-13
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-18, 25-14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-18
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
