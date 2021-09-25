Rapids tie 0-0 with Toronto FC, extend unbeaten streak to 11

Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar, left, tangles with Toronto FC forward Patrick Mullins (13) for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer game in Denver, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney) AP

Will Yarbrough had two saves to help the Colorado Rapids tie Toronto FC 0-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado (12-4-9), which had 62% possession, is unbeaten in 11 straight games dating to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on July 24.

Yarbrough is tied with Nashville's Joe Willis for the MLS lead with 10 shutouts this season.

Toronto (4-15-7) has just one win — a 2-1 victory over Nashville last Saturday — in its last 11 games.

Alex Bono, who finished with one save for Toronto, had his first clean sheet since a 2-0 win over Columbus on May 12.