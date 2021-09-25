Sports

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Center-Stanton 44, Drake/Anamoose 19

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 46, Tioga 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

