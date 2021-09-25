Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Center-Stanton 44, Drake/Anamoose 19
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 46, Tioga 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
