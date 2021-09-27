Montgomery scheduled to start for New York against Boston

New York Yankees (88-67, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (88-67, second in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (6-6, 3.55 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 155 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 4.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -119, Yankees +101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will play on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 49-31 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .451 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .559 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Yankees are 43-34 on the road. New York has slugged .406 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a .526 slugging percentage, including 58 extra-base hits and 36 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Luis Severino notched his first victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Tanner Houck took his fifth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 35 home runs and is slugging .534.

Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).