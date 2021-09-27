Sports

Kontaveit defeats Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 at Ostrava Open final

The Associated Press

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic

Unseeded Anett Kontaveit cruised past fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 to win the Ostrava Open on Sunday for her third WTA title.

Both players held their serve in the second set until the Estonian built a 40-0 lead in the 12th game before converting her first match-point with a forehand winner.

It was her sixth win over a top-20 opponent this year.

Kontaveit didn’t lose a set on her way to the victory at the hard-court tournament, her second title this season after also winning in Cleveland.

“It was such a good week for me,” Kontaveit said.

In her fourth final this season, Kontaveit hit 26 winners compared with 20 by Sakkari, who was playing in her first final since 2019.

She saved the only break point she faced in the final to reduce her overall record against her opponent to 5-6.

In the opening set, Kontaveit broke Sakkari in the fourth game to jump to a 4-1 lead and got another break in the eighth game to take it 6-2.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Nashville SC and Orlando City SC take the field

September 27, 2021 2:42 AM

Sports

Choi wins at Pebble Beach for 1st PGA Tour Champions victory

September 27, 2021 2:42 AM

Sports

Minnesota United FC visits DC United after 2 straight shutout wins

September 27, 2021 2:42 AM

Sports

Flexen expected to start for the Mariners against the Athletics

September 27, 2021 2:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service