Djitte, Gaines get first goals, Austin FC blanks Austin FC

Austin FC defender Zan Kolmanic, left, pushes LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

Orrin McKinze Gaines II scored his first professional goal for him hometown club to highlight the Austin FC 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Moussa Djitte also scored his first goal for the expansion Austin FC (6-16-4). Djitte scored in the 64th minute and was replaced by Gaines in the 72nd minute, seven minutes before the second goal.

Both goal scorers are just 21-years old. Djitte made his second start in six appearance while Gaines was making just his third appearance.

L.A. (11-10-5) has just two wins in their last 14 games, blanked as Brad Stuver made seven saves.

Djitte banged home his own rebound.

Gaines scored with a powerful volley after he settled a cross from Nick Lima, who tight-roped the right sideline after gathering up a loose ball.