Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Centura def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-22, 25-23
Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-8, 25-11, 25-10
Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-10, 25-14
Pender def. Winside, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21
Santee def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13
Stuart Triangular=
Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-12
Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-20, 25-13
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
