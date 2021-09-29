Brugge beats Leipzig to increase pressure on coach Marsch

Brugge's Mats Rits, center, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Group A Champion's League soccer match between RB Leipzig and Club Brugge at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) AP

Club Brugge beat Leipzig 2-1 Tuesday to inflict a second Champions League defeat on the German club and increase the pressure on new coach Jesse Marsch.

Brugge followed up its unlikely draw with Paris Saint-Germain last month with an unexpected win on the road thanks to goal from Hans Vanaken and Mats Rits after Christopher Nkunku's opening goal for Leipzig.

Marsch replaced Julian Nagelsmann at Leipzig in the summer when Nagelsmann joined Bayern and the American has struggled to match his predecessor's success at the club.

The defeat to Brugge follows a 6-3 loss at Manchester City in Marsch's first Champions League game at Leipzig and leaves the team yet to earn a point. It also stops any momentum after Leipzig seemed to have turned a corner with a 6-0 demolition of Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

PSG and Brugge are level on four points at the top of Group A after PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 in the other game Tuesday.