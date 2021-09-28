Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-19, 25-8, 25-10
Faulkton def. Langford, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Gayville-Volin def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 29-31, 25-12, 25-14
Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Hill City def. Philip, 25-20, 25-11, 25-12
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15
Kimball/White Lake def. Lyman, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21
Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11
Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Edgemont Triangular=
Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
