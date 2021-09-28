Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

GW-Danville 42, Amherst County 15

Hurley 34, Rye Cove 14

South County 38, Woodbridge 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

Giants match SF-era record with 103rd win, magic number in NL West down to 4

September 28, 2021 10:41 PM

Baseball

Mariners continue wild-card push, now just half-game back

Updated September 28, 2021 10:41 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service