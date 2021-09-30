This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

Oct. 5

1941 — Brooklyn catcher Mickey Owen dropped a third strike on Tommy Henrich of what would have been the last out of a Dodgers victory against the New York Yankees. Given the second chance, the Yankees scored four runs for a 7-4 victory and a 3-1 lead in the World Series, which they ended up winning.

1947 — Al Gionfriddo’s catch in left field robbed Joe DiMaggio of a game-tying home run in Game 6 of the World Series. The Dodgers beat the Yankees 8-6.

1966 — Baltimore relief pitcher Moe Drabowsky fanned 11 and gave up one hit in 6 2-3 innings to beat the Dodgers 5-2 in the opening game of the World Series.

1967 — Jim Lonborg of the Boston Red Sox pitched a one-hit, 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to tie the World Series 1-1. Carl Yastrzemski drove in four runs with hit two homers.

1984 — Milt Wilcox and Willie Hernandez combine on a three-hitter to give the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win and a sweep of the Kansas City Royals in the American League Championship Series.

1996 — Bernie Williams homered from each side of the plate and Cecil Fielder broke a tie with a seventh-inning single as the New York Yankees beat Texas 6-4 to win the AL series 3-1 and advance to the ALCS.

2001 — Barry Bonds set a new mark for home runs in a single season, hitting Nos. 71 and 72, but San Francisco was eliminated from the playoffs with an 11-10 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game time was four hours, 27 minutes, setting a record for the longest nine-inning game.

2001 — The Mariners won their 115th game of the year to become the winningest team in American League history, passing the record the Yankees set three years earlier.

2002 — The wild-card Anaheim Angels roughed up Yankees starters Andy Pettitte, Mike Mussina and David Wells in succession to win the AL division series 3-1 and end New York’s four-year run as league champions.

2003 — The Chicago Cubs won their first postseason series since 1908 when they beat Atlanta 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS.

2014 — Nelson Cruz sliced a two-run homer for his latest big postseason hit, and the Baltimore Orioles swept Detroit’s Cy Young Award winners to hold off the Tigers 2-1 and reach the AL Championship Series for the first time since 1997.

2016 — Madison Bumgarner pitched a four-hitter in his latest postseason gem, Conor Gillaspie hit a three-run homer off Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the defending NL champion New York Mets 3-0 in the wild-card game.

2017 — Jose Altuve hit three home runs in an unprecedented show of power for the 5-foot-6 major league batting champion as the Houston Astros roughed up Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox 8-2 in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

___

Oct. 6

1915 — Philadelphia rookie Elmer Myers made a spectacular debut by striking out 12 Washington batters while allowing just two hits. Myers walked 5 in the 4-0 win his only game this year.

1926 — Babe Ruth hit three homers to lead the Yankees to a 10-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth game of the World Series.

1948 — In the opening game of the World Series, the Boston Braves beat Bob Feller and the Cleveland Indians 1-0 with two hits and the benefit of a disputed call on a pickoff attempt in the eighth by Feller.

1963 — Frank Howard led Los Angeles to a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees with a home run and a single, giving the Dodgers a four-game sweep in the World Series.

1966 — Jim Palmer, 20, became the youngest player to pitch a World Series shutout as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0. Sandy Koufax was the loser, his last appearance in the major leagues. Dodger outfielder Willie Davis committed three errors on successive plays in the fifth inning.

1978 — New York survived George Brett’s three solo homers to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Yankee Stadium and take a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series. All three of Brett’s homers were hit off Catfish Hunter. Reggie Jackson had a solo homer, RBI single, and sacrifice fly to lead the Yankees

1983 — Baltimore’s Mike Boddicker struck out a playoff-record 14 batters en route to a 4-0, five-hit victory over the Chicago White Sox in the second game of the ALCS.

1985 — Phil Niekro of the New York Yankees became the 18th 300-game winner as he blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 on the last day of the season. At 46, he became the oldest pitcher to throw a shutout.

2001 — Phil Nevin had his first three-homer game, including a grand slam, as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4. Colorado’s Todd Helton became the first player in major league history to have consecutive seasons with 400 or more total bases. His seventh-inning double gave him exactly 400 bases this year.

2003 — The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game playoff comeback, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-3 in Game 5 of their AL division series.

2008 — B.J. Upton homered twice to lead the Tampa Bay Rays into the American League championship series, finishing off the Chicago White Sox 6-2 in Game 4 of the AL playoffs.

2010 — Roy Halladay pitched the second no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of the NL division series. Halladay allowed one runner, a walk to Jay Bruce with two outs in the fifth, and struck out eight.

2011 — Detroit’s Don Kelly and Delmon Young hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, then Doug Fister and three relievers held off the high-powered Yankees — barely — and beat New York 3-2 in the deciding Game 5 of their AL playoff series.

2015 — Houston’s Dallas Keuchel, pitching on three days’ rest, beat the New York Yankees 3-0 in the AL wild-card game.

2017 — Yan Gomes singled home Austin Jackson from second base with none out in the 13th inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied from five runs down to stun the New York Yankees 9-8 and snatch a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

___

Oct. 7

1904 — Jack Chesbro got his 41st victory of the season as New York defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2.

1927 — Herb Pennock of the New York Yankees pitched a three-hitter for an 8-1 win over Pittsburgh Pirates and a 3-0 lead in the World Series. Pennock had retired the first 22 batters before giving up a single to Pie Traynor.

1928 — Lou Gehrig’s two home runs led the New York Yankees to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, giving them a 3-0 lead.

1933 — Mel Ott’s home run in the 10th inning to give the New York Giants for a 4-3 victory and the World Championship in five games over the Washington Senators.

1935 — Detroit’s Goose Goslin drove in Mickey Cochrane with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Tigers a 4-3 win and the World Championship in six games over the Chicago Cubs.

1945 — Hank Greenberg’s three doubles led Detroit to an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

1950 — Rookie pitcher Whitey Ford, with ninth-inning help from Allie Reynolds, beat Philadelphia 5-2 to give the Yankees a World Series sweep of the “Whiz Kids.” Jerry Coleman won the Series MVP.

1952 — Billy Martin’s running catch on a high infield pop with the bases loaded in the seventh inning snuffed a Dodgers rally and the New York Yankees went on to win Game 7 of the World Series 4-2. It was the fourth consecutive world championship for the Yankees.

1969 — The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Curt Flood to the Philadelphia Phillies in a blockbuster deal involving slugging first baseman Richie Allen. Flood will refuse to report to the Phillies and will take baseball to court over the reserve clause that binds a player perpetually to one team.

1975 — The Boston Red Sox win 5-3 for a three-game sweep over the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship series. Carl Yastrzemski has two hits and made two great plays in the outfield to back pitcher Rick Wise.

1984 — The San Diego Padres won the National League pennant with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the playoffs. The Padres won three straight after dropping the first two games.

1987 — Don Baylor singled to break an eighth-inning tie and Gary Gaetti homered in his first two playoff at-bats as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 in the opening game of the ALCS.

1995 — Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the eighth inning and drove in seven runs — most in a postseason game — to lead the Mariners past the New York Yankees 11-8 and send the AL playoff series to a decisive Game 5.

2001 — San Diego’s Rickey Henderson became the 25th player with 3,000 hits and teammate Tony Gwynn ended his 20-year career by grounding out to shortstop in the ninth inning of a 14-5 loss to Colorado at Qualcomm Stadium. Henderson led off the bottom of the first with blooped a double down the right field line off Rockies pitcher John Thomson. Mike Colangelo replaced Rickey Henderson after the inning. Gwynn’s career ended with eight NL batting titles, a .338 lifetime average and 3,141 hits.

2001 — Barry Bonds wrapped up his record-breaking season with his 73rd homer and shattered the slugging percentage record that Babe Ruth had owned for 81 years. He finished the season with a .328 batting average, a career-high 137 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .863, easily surpassing the mark of .847 that Ruth set in 1920.

2003 — Florida and the Chicago Cubs set several NLCS records in Marlins’ 9-8, 11-inning win. The teams combined for a record seven home runs. The Marlins’ Ivan Rodriguez, Miguel Cabrera and Juan Encarnacion all homered in the third inning, the first time an NL team has hit three homers in one inning. And the Cubs’ nine extra-base hits also was an NLCS record, as were the 17 total extra-base hits.

2014 — Joe Panik scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on Aaron Barrett’s bases-loaded wild pitch, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to advance to the NL Championship Series. The wild-card Giants took Game 4 in the best-of-five Division Series by scoring on a bases-loaded walk, a groundout and a wild pitch.