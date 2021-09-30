Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Frederick Douglass def. Grant Co., forfeit
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 50, IHS 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Frederick Douglass def. Grant Co., forfeit
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 50, IHS 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
“We surprised a lot of people that said we wouldn’t even be here right now, and here we are,” Logan Gilbert said.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments