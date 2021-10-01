Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andrew Jackson 48, Fernandina Beach 0

Atlantic Community 67, Olympic Heights 0

Cardinal Newman 65, Suncoast 0

City of Life 44, Academy at the Lakes 0

Coral Springs Charter 27, Pompano Beach 18

Dade Christian 27, Somerset Silver Palms 0

Deltona 29, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Dunbar 32, Fort Myers 28

Estero 44, LaBelle 0

Forest Hill 56, Lake Worth 12

Fort Lauderdale 20, Piper 14

Immaculata-La Salle 47, Somerset South Homestead 6

Liberty County 40, Northside Methodist, Ala. 21

McArthur 24, Everglades 0

Miami Palmetto 42, Southwest Miami 6

North Marion 43, Eastside 13

Palmer Trinity 21, St. Brendan 0

Pine Crest 19, Archbishop McCarthy 13

Pine Forest 22, Escambia 20

South Broward 43, South Plantation 6

Southwest Florida Christian 49, Marco Island 0

Wellington 43, Royal Palm Beach 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

October 01, 2021 5:43 PM
