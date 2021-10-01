Sports

Nashville SC and New York City FC hit the pitch

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Nashville SC (11-3-13) vs. New York City FC (11-10-6)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -138, Nashville SC +365, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC and Nashville SC take the pitch.

New York City FC compiled a 12-8-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 7-3-0 in home games. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-3 in road games. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: None listed.

Nashville SC: None listed.

