Megill scheduled to start for New York against Atlanta

New York Mets (76-83, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (86-72, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (3-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Braves Friday.

The Braves are 40-37 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .434 this season. Kyle Wright leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Mets have gone 29-49 away from home. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .338.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-3. Jesse Chavez recorded his first victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Taijuan Walker registered his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 75 extra base hits and is batting .258.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 142 hits and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mets: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (thumb).