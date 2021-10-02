Morgan scheduled to start for Indians at Rangers

Cleveland Indians (78-81, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (59-100, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (4-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-4, 7.04 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +110, Indians -130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Cleveland will face off on Friday.

The Rangers are 35-43 in home games in 2020. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .293, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .352.

The Indians are 38-40 on the road. Cleveland has hit 200 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads them with 36, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 10-6. Trevor Stephan earned his third victory and Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Jordan Lyles registered his 11th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 59 extra base hits and is batting .244.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 73 extra base hits and 101 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Indians: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).