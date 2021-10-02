Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander 16, East Paulding 10

Archer 52, Meadowcreek 0

Athens Christian 56, Providence Christian 22

Augusta Christian 34, Wilson Hall, S.C. 10

Bainbridge 17, Cairo 7

Bethlehem Christian Academy 38, Cherokee Christian 31

Bowdon 38, Gordon Lee 15

Brentwood 48, Augusta Prep 13

Brooks County 64, Atkinson County 6

Brookwood 34, Mountain View 0

Brunswick 49, South Effingham 21

Buford 58, Habersham Central 0

Calhoun 63, Hiram 17

Calvary Day 42, Stratford 6

Cambridge 38, Centennial 13

Carrollton 40, South Paulding 13

Cartersville 43, Cass 7

Carver-Columbus 42, LaGrange 27

Cedar Grove 47, Redan 8

Cedartown 31, Pickens 0

Central Fellowship 31, Flint River 0

Chamblee 38, Dunwoody 7

Chattahoochee County 79, Central-Talbotton 0

Chattooga 47, Gordon Central 21

Cherokee 51, Woodstock 20

Christian Heritage 41, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 0

Clarke Central 13, Eastside 6

Coahulla Creek 28, Murray County 22

Collins Hill 63, Peachtree Ridge 0

Commerce 35, Greene County 7

Cook 56, Worth County 41

Creekview 31, Sequoyah 7

Crisp County 49, Mary Persons 14

Dacula 40, Winder-Barrow 15

Darlington 40, Bremen 33

Denmark 31, Forsyth Central 6

Dublin 56, Hawkinsville 14

Duluth 24, Discovery 13

Fannin County 40, Pepperell 14

Fellowship Christian School 45, Lakeview Academy 0

First Presbyterian Day 23, Savannah Christian Prep 14

Fitzgerald 50, Berrien 14

Glynn Academy 35, Bradwell Institute 12

Grayson 17, South Gwinnett 14

Greenbrier 23, Apalachee 21

Haralson County 26, Elbert County 21

Hart County 37, Franklin County 0

Houston County 35, Veterans 21

Hughes 31, Westlake 24

Irwin County 56, Lanier County 28

Jackson County 47, Loganville 23

Jeff Davis 52, Bacon County 0

Jefferson 63, East Hall 0

Jenkins County 48, Portal 14

Johnson County 14, Telfair County 7

Lake Oconee 29, Notre Dame Academy 28

Lakeside-DeKalb 21, KIPP Atlanta 0

Lambert 37, Gainesville 28

Lee County 68, North Miami Beach, Fla. 49

Lincoln County 43, Towns County 12

Lowndes 34, Alcovy 7

Lumpkin County 32, Gilmer 30

Macon County 49, Taylor County 0

Manchester 26, Marion County 0

McIntosh 41, Northside-Columbus 21

Mill Creek 36, North Gwinnett 17

Miller County 19, Terrell County 18

Milton 55, Alpharetta 27

Model 37, Coosa 7

Monroe Area 34, Stephens County 24

Mount de Sales 35, Aquinas 7

Mt. Paran Christian 21, King's Ridge 14

Mt. Pisgah Christian 40, East Forsyth 14

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Armuchee 14

Newnan 42, North Paulding 17

North Hall 51, White County 20

North Oconee 48, Chestatee 20

Northwest Whitfield 33, Central-Carrollton 27

Oconee County 35, East Jackson 7

Pacelli Catholic 41, Seminole County 10

Peach County 62, Pike County 0

Pinecrest 35, Rock Springs Christian 6

Prince Avenue Christian 35, Hebron Christian Academy 6

Putnam County 54, Oglethorpe County 13

Riverdale 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Riverwood 44, River Ridge 15

Rome 49, Dalton 6

Roswell 15, Etowah 6

Sandy Creek 49, Salem 6

Shiloh 21, Central Gwinnett 14

Sonoraville 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12

Southland 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Spalding 31, Perry 26

St. Francis 45, Walker 14

Starr's Mill 27, Northgate 0

Statesboro 27, Richmond Hill 21

Swainsboro 50, East Laurens 0

Tattnall County 35, Vidalia 28

Thomas County Central 35, Monroe 9

Thomasville 41, Early County 7

Thomson 20, Richmond Academy 0

Tiftarea 40, Trinity Christian-Dublin 15

Trion 49, Southeast Whitfield 0

Troup County 38, Kendrick 0

Turner County 13, Charlton County 7

Union Grove 31, Ola 19

Upson-Lee 35, Americus Sumter 14

Valdosta 16, Tift County 3

Villa Rica 24, Chapel Hill 20

Warner Robins 77, Camden County 34

Wesleyan 23, Athens Academy 2

Wheeler 10, Osborne 0

Whitefield Academy 28, Heritage School 10

Whitewater 39, Griffin 35

Woodward Academy 24, Jonesboro 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Groves vs. Johnson-Savannah, ccd.

Pope vs. Unity Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

