Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 16, East Paulding 10
Archer 52, Meadowcreek 0
Athens Christian 56, Providence Christian 22
Augusta Christian 34, Wilson Hall, S.C. 10
Bainbridge 17, Cairo 7
Bethlehem Christian Academy 38, Cherokee Christian 31
Bowdon 38, Gordon Lee 15
Brentwood 48, Augusta Prep 13
Brooks County 64, Atkinson County 6
Brookwood 34, Mountain View 0
Brunswick 49, South Effingham 21
Buford 58, Habersham Central 0
Calhoun 63, Hiram 17
Calvary Day 42, Stratford 6
Cambridge 38, Centennial 13
Carrollton 40, South Paulding 13
Cartersville 43, Cass 7
Carver-Columbus 42, LaGrange 27
Cedar Grove 47, Redan 8
Cedartown 31, Pickens 0
Central Fellowship 31, Flint River 0
Chamblee 38, Dunwoody 7
Chattahoochee County 79, Central-Talbotton 0
Chattooga 47, Gordon Central 21
Cherokee 51, Woodstock 20
Christian Heritage 41, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 0
Clarke Central 13, Eastside 6
Coahulla Creek 28, Murray County 22
Collins Hill 63, Peachtree Ridge 0
Commerce 35, Greene County 7
Cook 56, Worth County 41
Creekview 31, Sequoyah 7
Crisp County 49, Mary Persons 14
Dacula 40, Winder-Barrow 15
Darlington 40, Bremen 33
Denmark 31, Forsyth Central 6
Dublin 56, Hawkinsville 14
Duluth 24, Discovery 13
Fannin County 40, Pepperell 14
Fellowship Christian School 45, Lakeview Academy 0
First Presbyterian Day 23, Savannah Christian Prep 14
Fitzgerald 50, Berrien 14
Glynn Academy 35, Bradwell Institute 12
Grayson 17, South Gwinnett 14
Greenbrier 23, Apalachee 21
Haralson County 26, Elbert County 21
Hart County 37, Franklin County 0
Houston County 35, Veterans 21
Hughes 31, Westlake 24
Irwin County 56, Lanier County 28
Jackson County 47, Loganville 23
Jeff Davis 52, Bacon County 0
Jefferson 63, East Hall 0
Jenkins County 48, Portal 14
Johnson County 14, Telfair County 7
Lake Oconee 29, Notre Dame Academy 28
Lakeside-DeKalb 21, KIPP Atlanta 0
Lambert 37, Gainesville 28
Lee County 68, North Miami Beach, Fla. 49
Lincoln County 43, Towns County 12
Lowndes 34, Alcovy 7
Lumpkin County 32, Gilmer 30
Macon County 49, Taylor County 0
Manchester 26, Marion County 0
McIntosh 41, Northside-Columbus 21
Mill Creek 36, North Gwinnett 17
Miller County 19, Terrell County 18
Milton 55, Alpharetta 27
Model 37, Coosa 7
Monroe Area 34, Stephens County 24
Mount de Sales 35, Aquinas 7
Mt. Paran Christian 21, King's Ridge 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 40, East Forsyth 14
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 28, Armuchee 14
Newnan 42, North Paulding 17
North Hall 51, White County 20
North Oconee 48, Chestatee 20
Northwest Whitfield 33, Central-Carrollton 27
Oconee County 35, East Jackson 7
Pacelli Catholic 41, Seminole County 10
Peach County 62, Pike County 0
Pinecrest 35, Rock Springs Christian 6
Prince Avenue Christian 35, Hebron Christian Academy 6
Putnam County 54, Oglethorpe County 13
Riverdale 56, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Riverwood 44, River Ridge 15
Rome 49, Dalton 6
Roswell 15, Etowah 6
Sandy Creek 49, Salem 6
Shiloh 21, Central Gwinnett 14
Sonoraville 47, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12
Southland 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Spalding 31, Perry 26
St. Francis 45, Walker 14
Starr's Mill 27, Northgate 0
Statesboro 27, Richmond Hill 21
Swainsboro 50, East Laurens 0
Tattnall County 35, Vidalia 28
Thomas County Central 35, Monroe 9
Thomasville 41, Early County 7
Thomson 20, Richmond Academy 0
Tiftarea 40, Trinity Christian-Dublin 15
Trion 49, Southeast Whitfield 0
Troup County 38, Kendrick 0
Turner County 13, Charlton County 7
Union Grove 31, Ola 19
Upson-Lee 35, Americus Sumter 14
Valdosta 16, Tift County 3
Villa Rica 24, Chapel Hill 20
Warner Robins 77, Camden County 34
Wesleyan 23, Athens Academy 2
Wheeler 10, Osborne 0
Whitefield Academy 28, Heritage School 10
Whitewater 39, Griffin 35
Woodward Academy 24, Jonesboro 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Groves vs. Johnson-Savannah, ccd.
Pope vs. Unity Christian, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
