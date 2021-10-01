Sports

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Dighton 50, Ingalls 0

Sedan 60, Oswego 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 7:34 PM
