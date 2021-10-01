Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bismarck Century 49, Fargo Shanley 7
Bismarck St. Mary's 41, Williston 13
Des Lacs-Burlington 46, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 8
Divide County 48, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 8
Fargo Davies 27, Mandan 21, OT
Grand Forks Red River 24, Watford City 13
Hillsboro/Central Valley 28, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 13
Jamestown 32, Valley City 13
LaMoure/L-M 50, Hankinson 0
Maple Valley/Enderlin 42, Tri-State 0
New Salem-Almont 52, Kidder County 6
Oakes 14, Lisbon 8
Sheyenne 37, Minot 0
Trenton 63, Mandaree 6
Velva 38, South Prairie 6
West Fargo 41, Bismarck Legacy 25
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
