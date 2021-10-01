Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Bismarck Century 49, Fargo Shanley 7

Bismarck St. Mary's 41, Williston 13

Des Lacs-Burlington 46, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 8

Divide County 48, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 8

Fargo Davies 27, Mandan 21, OT

Grand Forks Red River 24, Watford City 13

Hillsboro/Central Valley 28, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 13

Jamestown 32, Valley City 13

LaMoure/L-M 50, Hankinson 0

Maple Valley/Enderlin 42, Tri-State 0

New Salem-Almont 52, Kidder County 6

Oakes 14, Lisbon 8

Sheyenne 37, Minot 0

Trenton 63, Mandaree 6

Velva 38, South Prairie 6

West Fargo 41, Bismarck Legacy 25

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

October 01, 2021 7:23 PM
