Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cheyenne East 56, Cheyenne South 7

Cody 49, Evanston 14

Cokeville 46, Thermopolis 12

Dubois 69, Burlington 24

Encampment 46, Meeteetse 42

Farson-Eden 40, Kaycee 24

Greybull def. St. Stephens, forfeit

Hulett 75, Guernsey-Sunrise 14

Jackson Hole 53, Green River 12

Lingle-Fort Laramie 21, Saratoga 16

Lusk 54, Wright 7

Midwest 50, Hanna-Elk Mountain 0

Newcastle 25, Glenrock 6

Pine Bluffs 34, Shoshoni 25

Rock Springs 50, Laramie 16

Southeast 54, Moorcroft 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

October 01, 2021 7:54 PM

