Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 38, Powder Valley 0
Amity def. Taft, forfeit
Bandon 14, Reedsport 7
Camas Valley 54, Days Creek 6
Canby 53, McKay 12
Cascade 64, Woodburn 0
Churchill 51, North Bend 0
Clackamas 47, David Douglas 0
Cove 34, Wallowa 28
Crane 42, Dufur 16
Crater 28, Willamette 7
Creswell def. Jefferson, forfeit
Crook County 55, North Marion 12
Dayton 44, Willamina 6
Eddyville 49, Crow 14
Elkton 53, North Lake 13
Estacada 43, Gladstone 18
Forest Grove 41, St. Helens 12
Heppner 39, Weston-McEwen 0
Hood River 44, Redmond 29
Imbler 52, Sherman/Condon Co-op 28
Jefferson PDX 60, McDaniel 0
Jesuit 49, Southridge 0
Kennedy 32, Santiam 6
La Pine 42, Pleasant Hill 6
Lake Oswego 35, Tigard 0
Lakeridge 41, Oregon City 8
Lebanon 37, Corvallis 27
Liberty 56, Glencoe 21
Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 56, Pilot Rock 28
Madras def. Molalla, forfeit
Marist 56, North Eugene 14
Marshfield 57, Stayton 0
Mazama 41, Henley 14
McMinnville 37, Century 36
Mountainside 38, Beaverton 28
Myrtle Point 42, Gold Beach 30
Nelson 27, Centennial 12
North Douglas 47, Yoncalla 13
North Medford 25, Bend 21
North Valley def. Klamath, forfeit
Perrydale 32, Mohawk 22
Philomath def. Scio, forfeit
Powers def. Gilchrist, forfeit
Putnam 24, Parkrose 0
Regis 42, Colton 14
Ridgeview 35, Madras 12
Ridgeview def. La Salle, forfeit
Sandy 47, Franklin 13
Scappoose 41, Hillsboro 32
Seaside 69, Valley Catholic 0
Sheldon 54, South Medford 37
Sheridan 32, Douglas 26
Sherwood 23, Newberg 17
South Umpqua 55, St. Mary's 6
South Wasco County 45, Monument/Dayville 0
Sprague 21, McNary 17
Sunset 39, Heritage, Wash. 2
Sutherlin 30, Lakeview 27
Thurston 42, Eagle Point 21
Toledo 22, Oakland 20
Umatilla 38, Irrigon 0
Vale 41, Ontario 6
Waldport 56, Vernonia 8
Walla Walla, Wash. 56, Hermiston 14
Warrenton 40, Clatskanie 0
West Salem 58, Mountain View 20
Westview def. Aloha, forfeit
Wilsonville def. North Salem, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland vs. Springfield, ccd.
Central Linn vs. Monroe, ccd.
Glendale vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Glide vs. Coquille, ccd.
Lowell vs. Oakridge, ccd.
