Sports

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 47, Bristol 23

Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Westmont Hilltop 14

Cardinal O'Hara def. Philadelphia West Catholic, forfeit

Central Bucks East 56, Pennsbury 21

Conwell Egan 17, Archbishop Carroll 7

Erie 43, St. Joseph's Collegiate, N.Y. 7

Executive Charter 25, Overbrook 0

Haverford School 21, Landon, Md. 14

Jenkintown 17, George School 14, OT

Kensington 48, Mastbaum 0

La Salle 28, St. Joseph's Prep 21

Mercersburg Academy 32, Perkiomen School 24

North Pocono 28, Abington Heights 0

Northwestern Lehigh 42, Wilson 6

Rochester 34, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 7

Sayre Area 39, Huntingdon 6

Sheffield 55, Keystone 35

South Williamsport 40, Columbia-Montour 8

Steelton-Highspire 36, Middletown 0

Susquehanna 34, Scranton Holy Cross 16

The Hill School 35, Pennington, N.J. 0

Valley Forge Military 16, Delco Christian 8

Wilkes-Barre Area 27, Wyoming Valley West 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brashear vs. Uniontown, ppd.

Governor Mifflin vs. Reading, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
