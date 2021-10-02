Sports

Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Harlingen South 28, Harlingen 21

¶ Los Fresnos 51, Donna North 0

¶ San Benito 49, Brownsville Hanna 21

¶ Weslaco 24, Brownsville Rivera 7

CLASS 5A=

¶ Carrollton Creekview 21, FW Southwest 20

¶ EP Jefferson 36, EP Irvin 28

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 56, Sharpstown 0

CLASS 4A=

¶ FW Dunbar 53, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

¶ Port Isabel 40, Raymondville 22

CLASS 2A=

¶ Tenaha 55, Colmesneil 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Addison Trinity 53, Frisco Legacy Christian 17

¶ Arlington Grace Prep 46, Tyler All Saints 20

OTHER=

¶ Jersey Village 48, Houston Northbrook 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

