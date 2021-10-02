Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Lake 40, Engadine 30
Detroit Community def. Southfield Bradford Academy, forfeit
Detroit Pershing def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 27, Allen Park Cabrini 12
Indian River-Inland Lakes 63, Whittemore-Prescott 22
Lake Linden-Hubbell 34, Stephenson 30
Madison Heights Lamphere 56, Center Line 22
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 23, Warren Howland, Ohio 12
Marion 66, Manistee Catholic Central 30
Mount Clemens def. Pontiac A&T, forfeit
Pickford 50, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 0
Portland St. Patrick 21, Vestaburg 20
Traverse City St. Francis 63, Tawas 0
Warren Fitzgerald 42, Madison Heights Madison 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
