Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellevue Christian 30, Klahowya 28

Crescent def. Concrete, forfeit

Eatonville 24, Tenino 22

Entiat 26, Bridgeport 24

Enumclaw 49, Clover Park 14

Evergreen Lutheran 62, Tacoma Baptist 16

Goldendale 53, Kittitas 20

Renton 35, Life Christian Academy 29

River View 47, Mabton 20

Rochester 28, Centralia 0

Tahoma 41, Federal Way 14

Toppenish 77, Wapato 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Liberty Bell vs. Pateros, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

