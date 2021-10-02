Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Barrington 28, Schaumburg 12
Biggsville West Central 62, Galva 20
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 6, DuSable 0
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 60, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 0
Chicago Roosevelt 44, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 24
East St. Louis 68, Belleville West 0
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36, Martinsville 13
Flora 28, Hamilton County 14
Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14
Johnston City def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Kankakee def. Rich Township, forfeit
Kenwood 21, Morgan Park 8
Lawrenceville 24, Casey-Westfield 14
Loyola 33, Marist 21
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 14
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34, Jacksonville Routt 6
Red Hill 48, Palestine-Hutsonville 0
Rochester 41, Springfield Lanphier 0
Steinmetz 20, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 4
Thornwood 38, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 24
York 12, Glenbard West 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
