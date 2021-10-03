Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brother Martin 45, St. Augustine 21

King 36, Riverdale 22

St. Charles Catholic 24, Vandebilt Catholic 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

October 03, 2021 2:02 AM

