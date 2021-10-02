Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Ashland Greenwood Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-8
Championship=
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-19, 25-22
Third Place=
Plattsmouth def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-23, 25-23
Consolation=
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 25-11
Fifth Place=
Auburn def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12
Blue HIl Tournament=
McCool Junction def. Kenesaw, 25-3, 25-13
Blue Hill Tournament=
Blue Hill def. Franklin, 13-25, 25-16, 25-18
Franklin def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-15
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-19
Clarkson/Leigh Tournament=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-16, 25-15
Cross County def. Wynot, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17
Howells/Dodge def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-18
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-17, 25-18
Championship=
Howells/Dodge def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-22, 25-19
Consolation=
Aquinas def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender, 25-22, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Aquinas, 25-11, 25-20
Semifinal=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-18, 25-21
Howells/Dodge def. Cross County, 25-23, 25-20
Seventh Place=
Pender def. Wynot, 13-25, 25-18, 25-23
Third Place=
Oakland-Craig def. Cross County, 25-18, 25-17
Columbus Classic=
Championship=
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-18, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Norfolk Catholic def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-19
Pool A=
Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-16
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-22, 29-27
Pool B=
Beatrice def. Hastings, 25-18, 27-25
Beatrice def. Norfolk Catholic, 13-25, 25-23, 26-24
Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 27-25, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-10
Columbus Lakeview def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-14, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Hastings, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17
Third Place=
Columbus Scotus def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-18
Columbus Invitational=
Grand Island def. Columbus, 25-20, 25-20
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-15
Grand Island def. Omaha Burke, 25-18, 26-28, 25-13
Lincoln High def. Columbus, 25-19, 25-21
Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 25-22
Omaha Burke def. Columbus, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8
Cornerstone Christian Triangular=
Parkview Christian def. Elba, 25-6, 25-20
Dundy County -Stratton Tournament=
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-6
Cambridge def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17
Cambridge def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-7
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-10
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-19
Gothenburg Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-13
Gothenburg def. Ord, 25-11, 25-11
Holdrege def. Ord, 25-18, 25-22
Hyannis Round Robin=
Leyton def. Hyannis, 25-15, 25-15
Leyton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23
Sandhills Valley def. Leyton, 25-18, 25-20
Johnson County Central Tournament=
Championship=
Thayer Central def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 21-25, 25-14, 26-24
Pool A=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Johnson County Central, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18
Thayer Central def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18
Pool B=
Falls City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-15, 15-25, 25-19
Falls City def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-11
Lakota Nations Invitational=
Pool A=
Pine Ridge, S.D. def. Santee, 25-21, 25-19
Santee def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D., 25-20, 25-21
Semifinal=
Custer, S.D. def. Santee, 25-9, 24-26, 25-16
Third Place=
Santee def. Red Cloud, S.D., 25-14, 25-18
Lincoln Northeast Tournament=
Gold Bracket=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-9, 25-17
Gretna def. Waverly, 25-12, 25-16
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-16
Millard South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-15
Championship=
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-13
Consolation=
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-18, 25-22
Waverly def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-13
Fifth Place=
Omaha Marian def. Waverly, 25-21, 25-22
Semifinal=
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17
Seventh Place=
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14
Third Place=
Gretna def. Millard South, 25-21, 25-22
Silver Bracket=
Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 27-25
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-17
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-19
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-9
Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-22, 25-7
Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 25-23, 25-9
Mile High Lead-Deadwood Tournament=
Gold Pool=
Hot Springs, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 25-16
Kadoka Area, S.D. def. Gordon/Rushville, 26-24, 16-25, 25-18
Pool A=
Gordon/Rushville def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 20-25, 25-23, 25-23
Gordon/Rushville def. Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 25-17, 25-21
Morrill Tournament=
Crawford def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-16
Minatare def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-15, 25-17
Morrill def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-23, 25-22
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-10, 25-4, 2-0
Championship=
Crawford def. Sioux County, 26-24, 25-23
Consolation=
Minatare def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 25-22, 22-25, 25-20
Semifinal=
Crawford def. Garden County, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
Sioux County def. Morrill, 26-24, 25-23
Third Place=
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-18
Mullen Triangular=
Cody-Kilgore def. Mullen, 25-13, 27-19, 14-25
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 26-24, 25-20
Mustang Invitational=
Fairbury def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-13
Raymond Central def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-20, 25-9
Seward def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15
York def. Crete, 25-22, 25-19
Championship=
Seward def. York, 25-22, 25-23
Consolaton=
Arlington, Ore. def. Nebraska City, 25-18, 25-16
Tekamah-Herman def. Crete, 25-22, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Arlington def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-20
Semifinal=
Seward def. Fairbury, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22
York def. Raymond Central, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22
Seventh Place=
Crete def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-22
Third Place=
Raymond Central def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Mercy Tournament=
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-10
South Sioux City def. Omaha Bryan, 25-6, 25-16
South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19
Twin Cities Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 25-14, 25-11
McCook def. Gering, 25-21, 25-23
Ogallala def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-20, 25-11
Sidney def. Chadron, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18
Championship=
Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-19, 25-21
Consolation=
Alliance def. Gering, 25-14, 25-20
Chadron def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-16, 27-25
Fifth Place=
Chadron def. Alliance, 25-13, 25-20
Semifinal=
Grand Island Northwest def. McCook, 25-11, 25-22
Ogallala def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-14
Seventh Place=
Gering def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-22, 20-25, 25-11
Third Place=
Sidney def. McCook, 25-22, 25-20
Pool Play=
North Platte def. Scottsbluff, 25-18, 25-22
North Platte def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-13, 26-24
Rapid City Stevens, S.D. def. North Platte, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20
Scottsbluff def. Burns, Wyo., 25-18, 25-21
Scottsbluff def. St. Thomas More, S.D., 25-15, 25-16
Winside Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16
Bloomfield def. Winside, 26-24, 25-21
Randolph def. Winside, 25-21, 25-17
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
