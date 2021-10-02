McKay’s TD sparks Florida A&M shutout of Alabama State, 28-0

Rasean McKay fired a 49-yard touchdown pass to Kamari Young on Florida A&M's first possession of the game and the Rattlers shutout Alabama State, 28-0 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday night.

Florida A&M held the Hornets under 200 yards of total offense in the game.

Xavier Smith, Terrell Jennings and Bishop Bonnett each ran for a touchdown in a running game that gained 141 yards on 33 total carries. McKay completed 11 of 23 passes for 152 yards.

Three Alabama State quarterbacks combined to complete 10 of 28 for 99 yards while the Hornets managed 98 yards on the ground on 31 carries.