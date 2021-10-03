Woodford scheduled to start for St. Louis against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (70-91, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-71, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (6-7, 4.77 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jake Woodford (3-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -179, Cubs +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Chicago will play on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 45-35 in home games in 2020. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .296.

The Cubs are 31-49 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .309 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .338.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Jason Adam notched his first victory and Trayce Thompson went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Luis Garcia registered his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 105 RBIs and is batting .255.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 104 hits and is batting .225.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .280 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (elbow), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Yadier Molina: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (undisclosed), David Bote: (health protocols), Nico Hoerner: (soreness), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Alfonso Rivas: (finger), Patrick Wisdom: (wrist), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Nick Martini: (health protocols), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Tommy Nance: (undisclosed), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Robinson Chirinos: (oblique).