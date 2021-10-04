Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bon Homme def. Hanson, 17-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13

Chester def. Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-13, 15-25, 25-12

Corsica/Stickney def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-6, 25-21, 25-8

Dakota Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

Hot Springs def. Edgemont, 25-13, 27-25, 24-26, 16-25, 15-8

Howard def. Lake Preston, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18

McCook Central/Montrose def. Baltic, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-10, 25-23

Redfield def. Mobridge-Pollock, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

HKO-WHL-Standings

October 04, 2021 9:32 PM

Sports

Monday’s Scores

October 04, 2021 9:24 PM

Sports

Dream’s Williams apologizes for joking about fight she had

October 04, 2021 9:20 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service