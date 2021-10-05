PGA Tour in Las Vegas, Ryder Cup captain reunion in Florida

Team USA captain Steve Stricker shakes hands with Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington after the Ryder Cup matches at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

PGA TOUR

SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN

Site: Las Vegas.

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71.

Prize money: $7 million. Winner's share: $1.26 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Martin Laird.

FedEx Cup leaders: Max Homa and Sam Burns.

Last week: Sam Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Notes: The new season has started with Max Homa and Sam Burns winning, both inside the top 50 in the world and both having won earlier this year. ... Patrick Reed is playing for the first time since he was not picked for the Ryder Cup. He has been off for the last month. ... For the second straight year, Las Vegas will have back-to-back tournaments, with the CJ Cup moving from South Korea because of the pandemic. ... Patrick Cantlay is not playing. He has a win, two runner-up finishes and a tie for eighth in his four appearances at the TPC Summerlin. ... Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen are the only players from the top 10, though the field features nearly half of the top 50. ... Six players from the Ryder Cup are playing, including Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland. ... Danny Willett goes from winning at St. Andrews to playing in Las Vegas. ... Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark is playing. His twin brother is not. Both won on the European Tour in consecutive weeks this year. Hojgaard's other regular PGA Tour event was the Bermuda Championship last year. He tied for 37th.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Next week: CJ Cup at The Summit.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP

Site: West Caldwell, New Jersey.

Course: Mountain Ridge CC. Yardage: 6,656. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner's share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko (2019).

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Celine Boutier won the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Notes: The tournament moves to New Jersey after nine years in the Phoenix area. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic. ... Celine Boutier became the third player from France with at least two LPGA Tour victories. ... Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in the women's world ranking, is playing for the first time since Europe won the Solheim Cup. ... The tournament began in 2011 as a tribute to the LPGA founders. ... Cognizant is in its first year as title sponsor. The tournament has the largest purse of regular LPGA events. Only the five majors and the CME Group Tour Championship offer more prize money. ... Lydia Ko is the only player from the top 10 in the world not playing this week. Ko and Minjee Lee played on the Korea LPGA last week. Lee is in the field. ... Maria Fassi moved to No. 89 in the Race to the CME Globe with her fifth-place finish last week. ... The 132-player field includes Jensen Castle, the U.S. Women's Amateur champion. ... Lexi Thompson now has gone two years without winning.

Next tournament: BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea on Oct. 21-24.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CONSTELLATION FURYK & FRIENDS INVITATIONAL

Site: Jacksonville, Florida.

Course: Timuquana CC. Yardage: 6,949. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Notes: Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington compete again, this time with clubs. Both Ryder Cup captains are in the field. Harrington is making his PGA Tour Champions debut. He played last week in the Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland. ... Jim Furyk is the tournament host. ... Phil Mickelson is making his first PGA Tour Champions start since the Cologuard Classic in Arizona in late February. ... Stricker and Harrington are among 10 former Ryder Cup captains in the field. It also includes former Presidents Cup captains Fred Couples and Jay Haas. ... The Donald Ross design opened in 1923. Bobby Jones often played it while stationed at the adjacent Naval Air Station during World War II. ... The tournament plans to use a water taxi to shuttle spectators from downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River. ... Langer has a narrow lead over Furyk in the Charles Schwab Cup. The leading 10 players from the Schwab Cup are playing Timuquana. ... The nines have been switched for the tournament.

Next week: SAS Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ACCIONA SPANISH OPEN

Site: Madrid.

Course: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Yardage: 7,112. Par: 71.

Prize money: 1.5 million euros (U.S. $1.73 million). Winner's share: 250,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm (2019).

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Danny Willett won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Notes: Rahm is back to defend his title in a home tournament that was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The world's No. 1 player is making his first start since going 3-1-1 in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. ... The tournament has been part of the European Tour schedule since 1972. Rahm is the only back-to-back champion, having also won in 2018. ... Billy Horschel failed to overtake Collin Morikawa in the Race to Dubai despite playing last week in Scotland. ... Bernd Wiesberger of Austria gives the field another Ryder Cup player. Wiesberger is No. 14 in the Race to Dubai. ... Luke Donald is in the field from a career money list. ... Nicolai Hojgaard is playing in Spain. His twin brother, Rasmus, is playing the PGA Tour in Las Vegas. ... This is the first of back-to-back European Tour events in Spain. Rahm is scheduled to play both of them. ... Arnold Palmer won the tournament in 1975.

Next week: Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Symetra Tour Championship, LPGA International (Jones), Daytona Beach, Florida. Defending champion: Frida Kinhult. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Bridgestone Open, Sodegaura CC (Sodegaura), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Shugo Imahira. Online: https://www.jgto.org/

Sunshine Tour: SunBet Challege, Wild Coast Sun CC, Port Edward, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Stanley Ladies Golf Tournament, Tomei CC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Mone Inami. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/

Korean LPGA: Hite Jinro Championship, Blue Heron GC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Jin Young Ko (2019). Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

Legends Tour: Riegler & Partner Legends, Murhof GC, Frohnleiten, Austria. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/