Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-21

Arlington def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22

Baltic def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17

Belle Fourche def. Faith, 25-11, 24-26, 7-25, 25-23, 15-9

Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13

Beresford def. Flandreau, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12

Bon Homme def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18

Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-22, 25-12, 25-12

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Burke def. Avon, 25-6, 25-11, 25-15

Castlewood def. Florence/Henry, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 16-14

Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Christian, 25-21, 16-25, 31-33, 25-15, 15-8

Chester def. Tri-Valley, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14

Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15

DeSmet def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-14

Deubrook def. Milbank, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 15-3

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-11

Elkton-Lake Benton def. West Central, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17

Estelline/Hendricks def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-7, 25-5

Ethan def. Wessington Springs, 25-11, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18

Faulkton def. Ipswich, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10

Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14

Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13

Great Plains Lutheran def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22

Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 16-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11

Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 27-25, 25-23

Highmore-Harrold def. Sully Buttes, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15

Huron def. Watertown, 25-19, 28-26, 25-19

Kadoka Area def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20

Kimball/White Lake def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Leola/Frederick def. North Central Co-Op, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11

McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12

McLaughlin def. Wakpala, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16, 25-16

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Miller, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 15-12

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 30-28, 22-25, 25-14, 25-6

Parker def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-23, 25-10

Platte-Geddes def. Parkston, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-4, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16

Sturgis Brown def. Spearfish, 25-19, 25-17, 25-27, 25-18

Tea Area def. Madison, 25-20, 10-25, 25-21, 25-22

Timber Lake def. Lemmon, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14

Vermillion def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-12, 16-25, 10-25, 15-11

Wagner def. Scotland, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17

Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 28-26, 25-10, 25-8

Webster def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18

White River def. Todd County, 25-19, 25-7, 25-19

Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10

Yankton def. Mitchell, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

AP Sportlight

October 06, 2021 2:22 AM

Sports

Rangers dismiss hitting, bench coaches after 102-loss season

October 06, 2021 2:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service