Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Eagan def. Chaska, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17
Minneapolis North def. Minneapolis Henry, cancelled
Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19
Spring Lake Park def. Tartan, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17
St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Stillwater def. Park (Cottage Grove), 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 25-12
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
