Some North Carolina fans are not thrilled at potential matchup against Kansas in KC

While North Carolina fans were happy the Tar Heels got a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s Tournament, some were not pleased at the how the bracket sets up.
There are two other blue bloods in the Midwest Region: second-seeded Kentucky and fourth-seeded Kansas.
Should those three teams advance to the Sweet 16, the Tar Heels would face the Jayhawks. At the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
That upset some North Carolina fans who vented on Twitter:
Fans of other schools also sounded off about the Jayhawks being in line to play at the Sprint Center:
