Kirk Bohls: Could college athletes possibly own their own names, images?

Consider these scenarios for a moment.

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger emerges as a legitimate Heisman candidate this fall and the quarterback receives a $20,000 fee and all the barbecue chicken enchiladas he can eat from El Arroyo to pose by their trademark sign during Monday morning traffic.

Cole Hammer wins medalist honors at next year's Big 12 golf championships and gets a fat $10,000 check from Titleist.

Miranda Elish breaks her own softball record and throws 500 pitches over two days in the 2020 super regional at McCombs Field, and USA Softball forks over a check for $5,000 to the Longhorns senior.

None of the money – not a single dime – would come from the University of Texas.

The NCAA is not out one thin penny from its precious billions from March Madness. Those evil, soulless boosters? They won't have to shell out a nickel either. But they could. All the money would come from outside sources.

Possible? Maybe.

Probable? Not likely.

Doable? Of course it is.

So to copy a slogan from a shoe company, just do it.

What's the harm?

Amateurism died in this country the minute Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley formed the Dream Team for the 1992 Olympics – sorry, Isiah – and changed the face of the Summer Games forever. If not long before.

Yes, we know the NCAA will never agree to actually pay athletes – you know, bank stubs and withholding taxes and insurance and all that – because that'd be tantamount to acknowledging Western civilization is over as we know it. Hey, it's been over. Have you seen the Kardashians? We cling to the idea of an innocence and purity of our college athletes, and we don't want that tainted. I think Columbus was on that ship that sailed.

But what about the athletes' fair share?

There's another scenario in play of late.

The NCAA just announced a 16-member working group of university presidents, athletic directors, faculty reps and even student-athletes to thoroughly study, evaluate and make recommendations about the possibility of college athletes getting compensation for use of their name, image and likeness. You know, like most Americans can.

Now we all know that "working group" in NCAA parlance is usually just code for "we'll act like we're playing ball on this and then do nothing," an oft-repeated situation when that group then comes back in a few months and say it's just not practical. And then, we'll move on to enjoy the games as Dabo Swinney breaks the bank at Clemson, Alabama hands over rights to half the state to Nick Saban, and Tom Herman gets a two-year extension on his already lucrative contract.

And the athletes get pizza.

And turkey wraps.

And Cheez-Its.

Not that I'm opposed to all-you-can-eat Cheez-Its. That's my snack of choice.

But ain't it time to do right by these athletes? And we're not talking about actually paying the players. Swinney was way out of bounds when he recently said he has issues with professionalizing college sports. Hello.

"I love the collegiate model," Swinney told ESPN. "I love the model of education."

Why wouldn't he? It's made him rich.

Hey, I've championed the value of a college degree, too, but it pales in comparison to the demands and expectations and pressure on these athletes who have to treat their sports as jobs. And, yes, I know that no one is making them play college sports. But that doesn't mean their situations can't be improved.

Maybe a change could closely approximate the Olympic model where amateurs – wink, wink – can receive money from sponsors and no one's the worse off. Did you notice that Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson won gold medals in the 2016 Summer Games, Venus Williams took home a silver at Rio, and Matt Kuchar grabbed a bronze? I could have sworn they were all pros. Under Armour already sponsors 250 Olympic athletes, including Michael Phelps. Are any viewers so incensed over this that they've quit watching?

"I would be very skeptical that that is likely to happen," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told me of the chance the NCAA could adopt a similar model. "The Olympic model is available to many of them."

But not football players.

Bowlsby said he doesn't define college athletes as either amateurs or pros because they don't fit the Bobby Jones model of amateurism as "the joy of competing and getting nothing for it" or the pro model even though they're getting a free college education.

But let's say the members of this working group do their due diligence, provide an athlete-friendly update in August and report back to the Board of Governors in October that, yes, athletes are entitled to compensation for use of their names and likenesses. And then to carry this fantasy further, the board approves it, and it goes to a membership vote when all these well-meaning bureaucrats convene in Anaheim, Calif., next January. And when it passes – stay with me here – athletes finally get their piece of the very lucrative pie.

And then California breaks off and slides under the Pacific Ocean. I'll believe it when I see it. Coaches won't even have to take a pay cut.

Now there are complications. There are always complications. If this were easy, the Ehlingers and Hammers and Elishes would be getting their just due a long time ago.

The NCAA would have to unravel all kinds of legalities first. Like would these athletes get paid for endorsements or sales of their jerseys or use of their names and likenesses on video games immediately or after they graduate or turn pro? Would their money be tied to academic eligibility? Would schools get a cut? Should we be worried about Deep Pockets Alumnus forking over thousands to a five-star quarterback to have him endorse his business. Isn't he already doing that? Heck, aren't coaches doing that? Here's looking at you, Sean Miller.

Would anyone be harmed over such a plan?

Could this not be a win-win situation?

It was a little surprising that of the 16 members on the working group headed by Big East commissioner Val Ackerman and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, only seven work for Power 5 schools. That includes Bowlsby. Shouldn't there be more Power 5 voices?

So is there any likelihood of meaningful change?

"I wouldn't care to handicap it," Bowlsby said. "I'm going into it with an open mind. Some think you can just wave your hand and do it. I think it's a conversation we need to have, but I wouldn't prejudge what will come of it."

In addition, there's room at this table for only three athletes, one from each of the three divisions. Shouldn't there be more? Don't they deserve to be heard? How small is that room?

The group has also been commissioned to have any conclusions they reach be "tethered to education." Not at all sure what that means. You do know that for the most part, big-time college athletics became big business long, long ago. Do I need to remind you of Swinney's new 10-year deal for $93 million again? Yeah, didn't think so.

Now it's been made clear that in no way will the group even discuss actually paying athletes cold, hard cash. Can't have that in 2019, can we? If we did that, the next think you know, the Arctic Circle would be melting. Oh, wait.