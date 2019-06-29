Mike Anthony: Nostalgia is nice, but UConn’s move to the Big East is about writing and sending its own athletic messages

There was a press conference heavy on the Big East's rich basketball history and a video montage tying it all together, clips of Lou Carnesecca, Patrick Ewing, Ray Allen and so many others, even scenes from the six-overtime UConn-Syracuse game back in 2009 that didn't seem to end until the sun was creeping over the Manhattan skyline.

Oh, the nostalgia, the romance. UConn is back in the Big East. The Huskies are "home," as both university President Susan Herbst and conference Commissioner Val Ackerman put it.

Yet while warm sentiments and recognition of the past are useful and attractive parts of the process, neither was the impetus for what became official on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

"We couldn't keep being a feather in the wind of conference realignment," Herbst said. "This move to the Big East is very much about taking some control of our own destiny as an athletic program. Realignment was something we couldn't control, the changing landscape. This is something we could control."

Precisely. This is a new type of athletic story in Connecticut because UConn is authoring it. The university is driving instead of hanging on for dear life while college athletics speeds down a path the Huskies were probably unprepared for, squeezed out of and, ultimately, not cut out for.

The Big East that UConn owned for large chunks of 1990s and 2000s is essentially extinct. The memories it created are treasures to be revisited but they can't be recaptured. They are for the history books, for videos, and this jump from the American Athletic Conference is about the future of an athletic department, about the health of UConn basketball, about Herbst and David Benedict slamming the brakes on one narrative and creating another.

It is time. It is even overdue. It puts UConn men's basketball in the best possible position to recruit regionally and win nationally and succeeding with that is the necessary platform for whatever follows over the next five, 10, 25 years. It gives more exposure to women's basketball. It creates long-term earning potential for the athletic department, even at an immediate cost of millions.

Football? How much patience do you have? Benedict sure was edgy when that issue arose Thursday, otherwise a day of celebration, and maybe it is fair to give UConn time behind the scenes to prepare a worthwhile plan, or plans, before we spray paint R.I.P. all over the Huskies' new locker room.

A lot of moving pieces remain as UConn settles into the Big East with Mike Aresco closing the American football door behind them, and so begins the work in earnest on remodeling football into something worth caring about. Whatever happens, the football ride took the state to great heights, to the Fiesta Bowl after the 2010 season. UConn gambled on the sport and won ... until it didn't.

So this is what happens. Change comes about. Priorities shift. UConn's exploratory pursuit of a possible Big 12 opening back in 2016 was the last real temptation with a Power Five life that is unattainable.

"For however many years now, and I'm not saying rightly or wrongly, the world has revolved around college football," UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma said. "All of us coaches at Connecticut, since 2013, have always been in limbo. Where are we going? It depends on the football thing. What's happening next? We're going to get invited to the ACC, so we have to make this work. And then it didn't. That's OK, we're going to the Big 12. And then we didn't.

"And now I hear people talking, we're going to the Big Ten. No, we're going to the Southeast Conference. And at some point you have to look at yourself and go, no we're not, no we're not. We've given up that dream. That dream could have been a reality when we went to the Fiesta Bowl. And that dream died the night the football team came back from the Fiesta Bowl, maybe."

Or, Auriemma continued, maybe it was when Louisville was invited to the ACC over UConn. Whatever. How long can people pretend to be something they're not? How long can an institution hope to be something it's not?

UConn is a basketball school that tried to be a football school and was successful until the equation didn't add up anymore. Since, the university has been reactive and unsuccessful. Now with a move to the Big East it has been proactive, joining a league that makes geographic sense and better facilitates any realistic athletic goals.

I don't understand all the financial ins and outs. UConn doesn't yet, either, with so many variables to be worked out in the coming months and years. But, agree or disagree with the move, this much is refreshing: UConn is charting the course, not a bunch of TV executives or football coaches or conference presidents or those winds of realignment.

The greatest fear in any athletic pursuit is irrelevance and wasn't UConn slowly, consistently, trending toward that in some ways? While all the football losses piled up, the state's attention was largely lost. And while Rentschler Field became more of a tired and empty building just off I-84, sometimes looking like the old Showcase Cinemas, men's and women's basketball were trudging through an AAC basketball world in which they did not fit.

UConn has invested millions of dollars in football and I understand any UConn fan – those who support football and those who don't – demanding to know what's next. It might not be reasonable, however, to expect complete answers in the immediate wake of the Big East shift. Whether conference independence is a viable, sustainable situation is something we won't know until we are well into it.

Herbst said UConn remains dedicated to making football work in some fashion. She begged for patience on details. "Weeks," she said. "I'm not talking the next few months."

Benedict said much the same, reiterating the university's commitment, and not much else. Later, he said, "If you want to say I'm defensive or salty, I am because I care about our football program. People are writing that we're dead already and they don't know. I'm not on board with that. ... No one is allowing us to work through the process before they've determined that we're dead."

Asked what he would say to UConn football fans, Benedict said, "Have some faith, hang in there with us and go buy some season tickets. Apathy is really the death of a program, and we don't have apathy right now because we've got a lot of people interested in what's going on."

OK, I'm willing to give it time. Even when you've decided to write your own story, there is a lot to figure out along the way.

"I think it took a lot of courage for our university to make a move, and that's not to say you turn your back on football," Auriemma said. "We're not a small Catholic school where it doesn't matter. It does matter if we have football, and it does matter that we have a good football program. But maybe it has to matter in the context of what our university is."